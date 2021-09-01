Parks and People Foundation
Everyone deserves a public park and that is exactly what the Parks and People Foundation have been building over the last 37 years in Baltimore City. President and CEO Dr. Frank Lance talks about the history of low income neighborhoods being deprived of green spaces, the importance of these parks, how they have changed low income neighborhoods and how you can get involved. You can also check out their Facebook for clean ups and online seminars to see the good works they are doing.www.98online.com
Comments / 0