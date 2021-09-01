Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baltimore, MD

Parks and People Foundation

98online.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEveryone deserves a public park and that is exactly what the Parks and People Foundation have been building over the last 37 years in Baltimore City. President and CEO Dr. Frank Lance talks about the history of low income neighborhoods being deprived of green spaces, the importance of these parks, how they have changed low income neighborhoods and how you can get involved. You can also check out their Facebook for clean ups and online seminars to see the good works they are doing.

www.98online.com

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Society
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Society
City
Baltimore, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#People Foundation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

Jobless Americans will have few options as benefits expire

NEW YORK (AP) — Millions of jobless Americans lost their unemployment benefits on Monday, leaving only a handful of economic support programs for those who are still being hit financially by the year-and-a-half-old coronavirus pandemic. Two critical programs expired on Monday. One provided jobless aid to self-employed and gig workers...
Middle EastPosted by
Fox News

Six Palestinian militants escape Israeli prison; ‘grave incident’

Israeli authorities were conducting a widespread manhunt on Monday for six convicted terrorists from Gilboa prison who reportedly used their cell’s drainage system to tunnel their way to freedom. Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s office said reinforcements were sent to border crossings and "to the area around the frontier, while preparing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy