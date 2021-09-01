2901 Forge Rd, James City County, VA 23168

Amazing piece of land off desirable Forge Road. Just over 9 acres in the established equestrian-themed Willow Pond Community. Home site is cleared with an established 4 board fenced pasture and Little Creek Dam Reservoir surrounds the property on two sides. Magnolias and Crepe Myrtles boarder the development and line the drive way. This is truly a beautiful homesite. Zoned A-1. Bring your pets, plan your garden, breakout the kayaks and come see this spectacular lot.