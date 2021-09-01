Cancel
“Free Guy” is fun and heartfelt, but its themes fall flat

By Joseph Nelson
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Free Guy” depicts a massively multiplayer online game in which a nonplayable character suddenly develops self-awarenes. The NPC begins interacting with his virtual domain in ways that reverberate into the real world. Films about artificial intelligence and simulated realities can either become too intellectualized, such as the movie “Transcendence,” or they can become too bogged down with pop culture references and shallow action scenes, such as “Ready Player One.” Virtual world movies can still balance between action scene madness and a hint of philosophy, like “The Matrix.” However, the movies I personally prefer revolve around a fun, unique take on the concept with a strong emotional punch to boot. Providing a cocktail of “Groundhog Day,” “The Matrix” and “Wreck-It-Ralph,” “Free Guy” accentuates its intriguing concept with a strong emotional core. Despite having heart, though, the film’s message of originality and independence feels at odds with the movie’s overall style.

Comments / 0

