“Free Guy” is fun and heartfelt, but its themes fall flat

Ryan Reynolds made sure that there were a ton of cameos in Free Guy and you know Hugh Jackman had to be there. The actor's best friend is hard to spot in the movie, but you can't mistake that tone. During the adventure, Molotovgirl is trying to get information to save Free City from destruction. In a sketchy alley, she runs into the Wolverine actor's avatar doing his best Resident Evil 4 merchant impression. However, things go a bit south for Jackman as he starts trying to pry about her mission. Seeing as this is a violent game, she quickly dispatches him. So, it's a quick in and out for Reynolds' buddy, but he probably got a hearty laugh from the audience on his way out. Now, all eyes turn to how the famous duo will work together again.