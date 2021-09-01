Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cycling

Pablo Cruz: the road to higher education

By Thalia Doe
thewichitan.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePablo Cruz, exercise physiology graduate and MSU Texas cyclist, began his career of cycling back in his home country, Honduras. What started as a friendly competition among classmates six years ago has turned into a career and a pursuit of higher education. “I started cycling with some friends from middle...

thewichitan.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pablo Cruz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Higher Education#Msu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cycling
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Wharton, TXWharton Journal Spectator

Reverend gains achievement in higher education

The awarding of the Rev. Michael K. Paul’s doctoral degree will not soon be forgotten at St. Thomas’ Episcopal Church in Wharton. Not only was the event well attended by his parish family, but Fr. Paul’s own family and friends from far and wide joined in the festivities on Saturday, Aug. 14.
Georgia Stategeorgiatrend.com

2021 Georgia Higher Education Directory

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced Georgia colleges and universities to increase remote learning and ﬁnd new ways of doing things. Higher-ed institutions continue to adhere to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines throughout the state. Many colleges and universities invited students back to campus last year in a limited manner or are fully welcoming back students to campus for the 2021 academic year.
Carscitizenofeastalabama.com

Veteran wins national detailing competition

Sometimes it’s good to be bad. That was certainly the case for Mark Meikle, a local veteran and owner of Phoenix Auto Detailer. Meikle recently won first place in the Best of the B.A.D. Before and After Detail Contest. This national competition is put on by World of Shine, a quarterly digital newsletter dedicated to the art of vehicle detailing. Meikle’s entry, a 2012 Ford Transit van, beat out 50 other contestants from across the country. Incredibly, this was the first time Meikle had participated in a vehicle detailing competition.
Societycrs.org

Carla Fajardo

Carla has come across CRS time and time again and has remained because she deeply shares the mission of serving. Born in Peru, she studied a master's degree in the United States where she met her husband, who also works for the organization. Together, they set out on the path to lands very different from their own: Uganda, Burundi, Chad, Haiti, Senegal and currently Madagascar. Thus, she has worked for CRS at multiple different times, in six countries and is now a country representative. Carla grew up in the midst of the internal conflict in marginalized Peru, therefore her life is full of that sensibility which she learned together with her father while he also worked for social projects. That is why it is not surprising she has decided to commit her life to social justice.
Collegesradioresultsnetwork.com

Northern Michigan University Sees Mixed Enrollment Numbers

Northern Michigan University’s incoming first-year students, along with the number of credit hours they are taking, both increased by more than 10% for only the second time since 2000, according to its 10th day enrollment report. NMU has also increased the total population served through its many learning options and its Educational Access Network, which delivers broadband to a number of previously underserved U.P. locations.
Mount Vernon, IAcornellcollege.edu

Cornell College welcomes largest new class in nearly two decades

It’s a record-setting year as Cornell College welcomes its largest group of new students in 18 years with 404 students joining the campus community. This year’s enrollment marks nearly a 30% increase over 2020’s class of 315. Prior to this year, 2003 was the last time Cornell saw new student enrollment grow to more than 400 when 410 first-year and transfer students moved to campus.

Comments / 0

Community Policy