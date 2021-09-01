Pablo Cruz: the road to higher education

Carla has come across CRS time and time again and has remained because she deeply shares the mission of serving. Born in Peru, she studied a master's degree in the United States where she met her husband, who also works for the organization. Together, they set out on the path to lands very different from their own: Uganda, Burundi, Chad, Haiti, Senegal and currently Madagascar. Thus, she has worked for CRS at multiple different times, in six countries and is now a country representative. Carla grew up in the midst of the internal conflict in marginalized Peru, therefore her life is full of that sensibility which she learned together with her father while he also worked for social projects. That is why it is not surprising she has decided to commit her life to social justice.