Riverside County reports 1,022 new cases, 7 deaths, & 1,730 recoveries since Tuesday

NEW CASES

Over the past 24 hours, Riverside County reported 1,202 new coronavirus cases. This brings the total number of cases up to 337,075.

The case rate per 100K fell today, going from 35 on Tuesday to 33.8 on Wednesday. The case rate was at 16.9 at the start of August.

The county's positivity rate has fallen every week day since Aug. 20, however it has remained at 10.6% since Monday. At the start of August it is was at 8.9%.

Deaths and Recoveries

Riverside County reported 7 additional COVID-19 deaths over the past 24 hours. The county has a total to 4,738 COVID deaths.

Eisenhower Health posted an updated on Wednesday revealing that there have been 10 COVID deaths at the hospital in the past week. All 10 of the deaths were among unvaccinated people.

The county reported 1,730 recoveries over the past 24 hours. There are a total of 324,097 recoveries in the county.

Hospitalizations and ICU data

Over the past 24 hours, Riverside County reported 5 additional COVID-related hospitalizations. The county now has a total of 669 hospitalizations.

The last time Riverside County this many COVID-related hospitalizations was February 12, 2021.

Riverside County now has the second most COVID-related hospitalizations in California, surpassing San Diego County (653). Only Los Angeles County has more hospitalizations with 1,699.

The county reported no additional patients admitted into the ICU due to COVID. The total number of patients in the ICU remains at 146.

Last week, Riverside County health officials discussed the the hospitalization data by vaccination status over the past month, showing around 90% of COVID-19 hospitalizations are from unvaccinated residents.

Last Tuesday, Eisenhower Health released its own data breaking down its COVID patients by vaccination status.

Vaccination Data

According to the county, 1,422,760 residents, or 62.5% of the eligible population, are partially or fully vaccinated.

A total of 1,132,545 residents, or 53.8%, are fully vaccinated.

Booster shots are available at Riverside County's mobile clinics for those who are immunocompromised.

COVID vaccine clinics are open across Riverside County for all residents 16 and older. You can schedule an appointment at: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine .

Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1. Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment. Residents under 18 must have a parent or guardian with them when arriving to their vaccine appointment.



More Details: Unvaccinated individuals ‘120 times more likely to die from COVID’ than vaccinated, per new RivCo data analysis

Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 08/30/21)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 771

Deaths: 10

Recovered: 732



· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 359

Deaths: 7

Recovered: 343

(Note: Does not county towards the valley's total)





· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 7,878

Deaths: 114

Recoveries: 7,579



· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 8,293

Deaths: 97

Recovered: 8,111



· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 395

Deaths: 16

Recovered: 363



· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 4,702

Deaths: 77

Recovered: 4,504



· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 301

Deaths: 25

Recovered: 266



· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 972

Deaths: 20

Recovered: 931



· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 222

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 212



· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 13,424

Deaths: 228

Recoveries: 12,949



· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 3,931

Deaths: 61

Recovered: 3,764



· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 1,161

Deaths: 19

Recovered: 1,131



· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 365

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 363



· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 929

Deaths: 8

Recovered: 910



· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 4,571

Deaths: 122

Recovered: 4,315



· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 4,402

Deaths: 131

Recovered: 4,150



· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 1,278

Deaths: 51

Recovered: 1,185



· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 251

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 239



· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 496

Deaths: 9

Recovered: 484



· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 1,150

Deaths: 9

Recovered: 1,123



· County Jails

There are 984 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 958 recoveries.·



· State Jails

There are 5,490 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 5,479 recoveries.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coronavirus updates.

The post Riverside County reports 1,022 new cases, 7 deaths, & 1,730 recoveries since Tuesday appeared first on KESQ .