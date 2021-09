Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Larry remains a very large hurricane as it sits out in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. Winds are 115 mph making it a Category 3 hurricane. Larry is moving to the NNW and will then turn north today. On this track, it will just brush by Bermuda staying just east of the island. The hurricane is forecast to weaken as it moves north and then northeast over colder waters. It could impact Newfoundland this weekend.