Dorchester County, MD

Severe Weather Statement issued for Dorchester by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 16:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Dorchester A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN DORCHESTER COUNTY At 500 PM EDT, a confirmed tornado was located over Federalsburg, or near Hurlock, moving northeast at 25 mph. Another severe thunderstorm capable of produching a tornado was located south of Hurlock, moving northeast. HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Law enforcement confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Hurlock, Secretary, East New Market, Eldorado and Linkwood. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

alerts.weather.gov

