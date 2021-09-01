Cancel
Using Best Ball Win Rates to Uncover Gems in Best Ball Mania II

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the 2021 NFL Season fast approaching, time is running out to take one more shot at a $1,000,001 top prize in Underdog’s Best Ball Mania II. By studying historical win rates for Best Ball Mania I and applying PlayerProfiler’s analytics with DFS concepts, we are able to gain a valuable edge.

NFLSporting News

2021 Fantasy Best Ball Mock Draft: Strategy tips, advice for half-point PPR leagues

Best ball leagues have emerged over the past few years as one of the more popular trends in fantasy football. Why? Well, it's simple. There's nothing fantasy football owners love more than drafting. That's when endless opportunities exist and fantasy owners have countless sleepers and value picks circled on their cheat sheets. All you have to do is draft and wait for the points to roll in.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Ravens Reportedly Make Decision On Todd Gurley

It appears we can close the door on the possibility of Todd Gurley joining the Baltimore Ravens, at least for the time being. The 27-year-old Gurley, who was actually born in Baltimore, is still a free agent after spending last season with the Atlanta Falcons. When the Ravens lost second-year back J.K. Dobbins to a torn ACL over the weekend, speculation arose that Gurley could be a fit to bolster the team’s depth at the position.
NFLPopculture

Tom Brady's Son Lands New Job With Buccaneers

Tom Brady's son is the newest member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Tuesday, the 44-year-old quarterback went to his Instagram story to announce that his 13-year-old son Jack has signed on to be the Buccaneers ball boy. Jack is Brady's oldest child who he shares with Bridget Moynahan. "Buccaneers...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Dez Bryant Has A Blunt Message For The Bears

Andy Dalton might feel strongly that he should be the Chicago Bears’ starting quarterback, but Dez Bryant appears to disagree. Earlier today, Dalton said that while rookie Justin Fields is primed for a strong career, right now is the veteran’s time to hold down the starting role. “Do I want...
NFLBattle Red Blog

Four Teams Headed For Disappointment

The 2021 NFL season is upon us and I’m here to potentially destroy all your hopes and dreams for your team this upcoming season. If you are a Steelers, Dolphins, Bears or Saints fan, I recommend putting on your emotional armor as this may hurt you. If your going to read this and at the end of it you feel I am completely inept and unqualified to talk football, feel free to comment.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Panthers Announce They’ve Agreed To Trade With Raiders

The Carolina Panthers agreed to a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday night that will send a veteran linebacker across the country just a few weeks before the start of the regular season. The Panthers announced that they sent linebacker Denzel Perryman and a 2022 seventh-round draft pick...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Tim Tebow News

Tim Tebow is no longer an NFL player, as the Jacksonville Jaguars released him before the start of the 2021 regular season. However, the former college football star is not struggling to find other work. The former quarterback turned baseball player turned tight end is back on television. Tebow is...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys Fans React To Sunday’s Crushing Roster News

It hasn’t been a good Sunday morning for Dallas Cowboys fans. The Cowboys announced on Sunday morning that All-Pro offensive lineman Zack Martin has been ruled out for Thursday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Jerry Jones’ team announced the tough news on Sunday morning:. The big news regarding...
NFLthespun.com

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Cowboys Legend Troy Aikman

Troy Aikman is getting ready to begin yet another season covering the NFL for FOX. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned sports broadcaster has been working for FOX for nearly two decades. Aikman and play-by-play man Joe Buck for the lead broadcasting team for FOX on NFL Sundays. It hasn’t...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Raiders Reportedly Make Surprising Cut On Monday

We’re just days away from the start of the 2021 NFL season but teams are still tweaking their rosters a but. For the Las Vegas Raiders, those tweaks have led to a surprise cut on Monday. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Raiders waiving second-year linebacker Tanner Muse. And...
Miami, FLPosted by
Outsider.com

Alabama & Miami Fans Come to Blows in Major Brawl in Stadium: VIDEO

Look, the return of college football has its pros and cons. Alabama versus Miami, that’s a pro. Among the cons, some fans don’t know how to act in public. So, of course, action on the field means action off the field as well. During the game in Atlanta, a fight broke out between fans of each team. It looked like quite the exchange between the two parties involved.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Le’Veon Bell Tried Out For An NFL Team On Monday

Veteran running back Le’Veon Bell remains unsigned, but the three-time Pro Bowler worked out for an RB-needy team on Monday. Along with another experienced free agent, Devonta Freeman, Bell worked out with the Baltimore Ravens earlier today, per the league transaction wire.. Because of two key injuries at the position, the Ravens are in need of some additional depth in the backfield.
Alabama Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

What D'Eriq King said about Alabama after Miami's blowout loss

It wasn’t a good Saturday for D’Eriq King and the Miami offense against Alabama. King was held to a single touchdown while throwing for 178 yards and 2 interceptions on 23-of-31 passing as the Hurricanes fell 44-13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. It was all Tide from the get-go as...
College Sportssaturdaydownsouth.com

Mike Leach deadpans that historic comeback began after players realized 'nobody had a dental appointment or a study hall'

Mississippi State’s listless performance for much of the Louisiana Tech game wasn’t lost on Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach. After trailing 34-14 with more than 13 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, it seemed State was doomed for a loss. Instead the Bulldogs charged back in the fourth quarter to win 35-34. It was the biggest comeback victory in school history for Mississippi State.
NFLComplex

Terrell Owens Wants to Fight Former Eagles Teammate Donovan McNabb: ‘I’d Knock Chunky Soup From Him’

The drama between former Philadelphia Eagles teammates, Terrell Owens and Donovan McNabb, doesn’t appear to be ending any time soon. In an appearance on the Club Shay Shay podcast with Shannon Sharpe, Owens admitted that if he had to fight someone, it would be McNabb. “And I’m dead serious,” he said. “Shannon, I’ll knock him out.” The six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver told Sharpe that he would operate with “controlled anger,” comparable to a Navy Seal, while confessing there would be a “fire burning inside of me.”
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Saquon Barkley News

The New York Giants appear to be on the verge of getting some big-time news about star running back Saquon Barkley. New York’s All-Pro running back has yet to be cleared to play in Week 1. However, according to Monday morning’s report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, that is going to happen soon.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Why did the Carolina Panthers release WR David Moore?

David Moore’s tenure with the Carolina Panthers didn’t last long, but why did the wide receiver not make it through into the regular season?. One of the more enticing free-agent pickups by the Carolina Panthers was the acquisition of David Moore. The wide receiver emerged as a valuable contributor and a trusted target of quarterback Russell Wilson on the Seattle Seahawks, with new general manager Scott Fitterer putting his previous knowledge of the player to good use by bringing him on board.

