Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Angelo, TX

Clay Shoot, Cornhole & Washers Plus More in San Angelo

By Chuck Baker
Posted by 
103.1 Kickin Country
103.1 Kickin Country
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We keep you up to date with what's going on in and around the Concho Valley. Here's a look at what's happening in and around San Angelo... The Chicken Farm Art Center invites you to join in on their 2021 Concert in the Yard Season on Fri, Sept 3rd starting at 4 pm! Enjoy local musicians, tasty food and drink & shopping at their resident artist shops and studios. Come back on Sat, Sept 4th as they continue to Celebrate 50 years of Sharing the Art Spirit with plenty of Local Art, Music, Food, and Fun from 10 am – 5 pm. For more info, call 653-4936.

103kkcn.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
103.1 Kickin Country

103.1 Kickin Country

San Angelo, TX
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
450K+
Views
ABOUT

103.1 Kickin Country plays the only Texas Red Dirt music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for San Angelo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Art, TX
City
San Angelo, TX
Local
Texas Government
San Angelo, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suburbs#West Texas#Art Center#Cornhole Washers#Chicken Farm Fri Sat#Cornhole Washers#Washers Tournament#Sun#Originalcoopersbbq Com#Concho Valley Food#Murphey Performance Hall#Sports Next Level#Ft Concho#Beeradvocate#Niche Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Texas StatePosted by
103.1 Kickin Country

San Angelo Has Highest COVID Growth Rate in Texas

In a report released on Thursday, the San Angelo metro area is seeing the fastest growing rate of new coronavirus cases in the state of Texas. In the San Angelo metropolitan area, there were an average of 155.0 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents in the week ending August 30 — the fastest case growth of any city in Texas. The metro area’s most recent case growth rate is an increase from the week prior, when there were an average of 78.0 daily new cases per 100,000 residents.
Texas StatePosted by
103.1 Kickin Country

Rejoice! You Can Buy Beer and Wine on Sunday Mornings in Texas!

Well, this is a Texas law that has been long, long overdue!. It is now legal for people to buy beer starting at 10 a.m. on Sundays in the state of Texas. House Bill 1518 was passed by the 87th Texas Legislature and went into effect on Wednesday, Sept. 1, along with 665 other new laws. The law amends the Alcoholic Beverage Code to allow grocery stores and convenience stores to sell beer and wine starting at 10 a.m. on Sundays instead of having to wait until noon.
EducationPosted by
103.1 Kickin Country

COVID-19 Cases Among Texas Public Schools Are the Highest They’ve Ever Been

School is back in session, and there are already more student COVID-19 cases than at any point last school year. Within the first couple weeks of classes, there have already been 20,256 reported cases among students in the Texas public school system. There have also been 7,488 cases of teachers that have tested positive for the coronavirus. This data is updated every Friday to include the data from the previous Monday through Sunday.
Texas StatePosted by
103.1 Kickin Country

Texas Parent Disrobes at School Board Meeting to Prove Point About Masks

Now here's something you don't see every day. A parent bared all this week to prove a point at a Dripping Springs, Texas school board meeting. James Akers anecdotally said he ran traffic lights, which almost killed somebody, then parked in a handicapped spot because all the other spots were full just to get to the meeting. Akers was trying to make his point about how sometimes following the rules, such as wearing a mask, is for the benefit of others.
San Angelo, TXPosted by
103.1 Kickin Country

Concert, Horse Racing, STOMP And More This Week

PAC CENTER - STOMP FRI, AUG 27TH. "STOMP", the international percussion sensation, will make an exciting return to San Angelo at The Murphey Performance Hall this Fri, Aug 27th at 7:30 PM. From its beginnings as a street performance in the UK, STOMP has grown into an international sensation over the past 20 years, having performed in more than 50 countries and in front of more than 24 million people. For ticket information and more, click on sanangelopac.org.
103.1 Kickin Country

City of Austin Will Give Stimulus Money to Musicians, Should Other Cities?

Clubs and restaurants across the country have received millions of dollars in stimulus money through the federal government and now money will trickle down to musicians in the Austin area. On Friday the Music Commission approved a recommendation for guidelines for city staff to move forward with another round of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy