The LA Chargers are through the preseason and now Brandon Staley and Tom Telesco have some tough decisions to make at they trim the roster down to 53 players. One of the tough decisions that the team might have to make is parting ways with 2019 draft pick, Trey Pipkins. Brought in as a developmental tackle prospect, Pipkins has never really panned out and has been horrible in the preseason for the Bolts.