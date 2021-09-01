Cancel
El Segundo, CA

Beyond Meat Scores Small Win in Case Against Former Co-Packer

By Beyond Meat
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEL SEGUNDO, CA — On Aug. 31, Beyond Meat announced the favorable ruling it received in its legal case with Don Lee Farms, a former co-manufacturer that was terminated by Beyond Meat after failing to meet its standards for quality and safety. In the ruling issued August 27, 2021, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Holly J. Fujie granted Beyond Meat’s motion for summary adjudication on Don Lee Farms’ claims for misappropriation of trade secrets and unfair competition. As a result, those claims will not proceed to trial, which is now set for May 16, 2022.

