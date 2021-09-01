Special Weather Statement issued for Attala, Carroll, Holmes, Leflore by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-01 14:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-01 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Attala; Carroll; Holmes; Leflore A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Holmes, southwestern Carroll, southeastern Leflore and northwestern Attala Counties through 445 PM CDT At 402 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Black Hawk, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Durant, Black Hawk, Franklin, Tchula, Lexington, Goodman, Bowling Green, Emory, Seven Pines, Howard, Coila, Possumneck, Cruger, West and Sallis. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH