Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Attala County, MS

Special Weather Statement issued for Attala, Carroll, Holmes, Leflore by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 14:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-01 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Attala; Carroll; Holmes; Leflore A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Holmes, southwestern Carroll, southeastern Leflore and northwestern Attala Counties through 445 PM CDT At 402 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Black Hawk, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Durant, Black Hawk, Franklin, Tchula, Lexington, Goodman, Bowling Green, Emory, Seven Pines, Howard, Coila, Possumneck, Cruger, West and Sallis. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Leflore County, MS
City
Tchula, MS
County
Carroll County, MS
City
Durant, MS
City
Lexington, MS
City
Sallis, MS
County
Holmes County, MS
County
Attala County, MS
City
Goodman, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Bowling#14 35 00#Doppler#Emory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Middle EastPosted by
Fox News

Six Palestinian militants escape Israeli prison; ‘grave incident’

Israeli authorities were conducting a widespread manhunt on Monday for six convicted terrorists from Gilboa prison who reportedly used their cell’s drainage system to tunnel their way to freedom. Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s office said reinforcements were sent to border crossings and "to the area around the frontier, while preparing...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Ex-Marine held without bond in shooting of Florida family

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A former Marine sharpshooter accused of invading the home of apparent strangers in Florida and fatally shooting a woman, her 3-month-old baby and two others was ordered held without bail during his first court appearance Monday. Authorities did not give a motive for the grisly...

Comments / 0

Community Policy