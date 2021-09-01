Nexstar teams up with Feeding America for National Hunger Action Month
For 40 years, Feeding America has responded to the hunger crisis in America by helping provide food to people facing hunger through a nationwide network of food banks. Today, the network consists of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs across the country; including Feeding South Dakota. Our parent company, Nexstar Broadcasting, is joining forces with Feeding America to support their mission beginning in September which is Hunger Action Month. Lori Dykstra is the new CEO with Feeding South Dakota. She’s here to tell us more about the need here in South Dakota and how we can all help the organization’s efforts to end hunger in South Dakota.www.keloland.com
