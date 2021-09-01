Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Nexstar teams up with Feeding America for National Hunger Action Month

By About
KELOLAND TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor 40 years, Feeding America has responded to the hunger crisis in America by helping provide food to people facing hunger through a nationwide network of food banks. Today, the network consists of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs across the country; including Feeding South Dakota. Our parent company, Nexstar Broadcasting, is joining forces with Feeding America to support their mission beginning in September which is Hunger Action Month. Lori Dykstra is the new CEO with Feeding South Dakota. She’s here to tell us more about the need here in South Dakota and how we can all help the organization’s efforts to end hunger in South Dakota.

www.keloland.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Hunger#Food Pantries#Feeding America#Charity#Nexstar Broadcasting#Hunger Action Month#Feeding South Dakota#Backpack Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Related
Businessphillytrib.com

Is America's hunger problem waning?

Hunger around America is improving, compared to a month ago, according to the most recent U.S. census data. But food insecurity has a long way to go before returning to pre-pandemic levels. Self-reported food insecurity for the week ending Aug. 2 was at its lowest levels since the start of...
Auburn, CAgoldcountrymedia.com

Auburn Interfaith Food Closet promotes September as Hunger Action Month

September is Hunger Action Month across the country. Hunger Action Month was established by Feeding America in 2008, when it decided it was time for a nationwide push to get involved with the hunger crisis across the country. During September, people everywhere help to feed the needy in their neighborhoods, working to ensure the 48 million people who live with food insecurity every day can get some relief.
CharitiesSouthwest Times Record

"An impossible choice:" Food bank joins national campaign for Hunger Action Month

Hunger dictates many decisions in life such as the types of food people eat, what time they eat and who they share their meals with. However, for individuals and families experiencing food insecurity, their decisions come at a higher cost. Feeding America, the largest domestic hunger-relief organization, has designated September...
Pasadena, CApasadenanow.com

One Colorado to Participate in Hunger Action Month

One Colorado in Old Pasadena is launching a donation drive starting Wednesday, Sept. 1, to collect nonperishable food items and aid in ending hunger across America. Through the month of September, Hunger Action Month, donation bins will be located in the Courtyard at One Colorado or in any of these participating retailers: Twigzz, M.andonia, Patagonia, Anthropologie, iPic, 21 Choices, J.Crew, and Sushi Roku, where you can drop off your food donations for the benefit of Los Angeles Regional Food Bank and Pasadena’s own Friends In Deed.
Indiana Stateinkfreenews.com

Hoosiers Feeding The Hungry Awarded $75,000 In Hunger Relief

INDIANA — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Law Enforcement Division has awarded Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry a grant in the amount of $75,000 from its Sportsmen’s Benevolence Fund. According to Feeding America, approximately 883,260 Indiana residents regularly struggle with food insecurity – 274,080 of which are children. Deb Treesh,...
Evansville, INWTVW

Tri-State Food Bank prepares for Hunger Action Month

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT)– September is Hunger Action Month where people across the nation band together to fight to end hunger. Even though it’s not quite September, Eyewitness News is getting a head start to help out as much as we can as we partner with Tri-State Food Bank in Evansville to fill up as many trucks as we can.
Sioux Falls, SD101.9 KELO-FM

Help Feeding South Dakota at the Jam Against Hunger!

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Sunday is the 21st annual Jam Against Hunger at the Terrace Park band shell in Sioux Falls. The event is a fundraiser for Feeding South Dakota. You can also donate non-perishable food items. Midwest Communications Radio’s very own Mark Cartwright will be performing with The...
Colorado StateKDVR.com

Food banks in Colorado: Get assistance or help out for Hunger Action Month

DENVER (KDVR) — September is Hunger Action Month, and FOX31 and Channel 2 are raising awareness for Feeding America’s network of food banks across Colorado. It’s all part of a nationwide effort by the television stations of Nexstar Media Group, our parent company. Feeding America is the nation’s largest domestic hunger relief organization.
CharitiesKRQE News 13

New Mexico food banks encourage locals to donate for Hunger Action Month

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – September is Hunger Action Month and the members of the New Mexico Association of Food Banks are encouraging people to take action by giving food, funds, and time to help feed hungry New Mexicans. President and CEO of the Roadrunner Food Bank Mag Strittmatter spoke about why Hunger Action Month is so important to New Mexico. For a list of food banks around the state, visit the association’s website.
Charitiesorangeobserver.com

Second Harvest raises support for Hunger Action Month

September is Hunger Action Month and the Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida is asking the community to get involved. The Hunger Action Month campaign by Feeding America helps to inspire people to get involved and to raise awareness about the hunger issues in America. Second Harvest Food Bank is helping to bring that focus to Central Florida.
CharitiesPosted by
My 1053 WJLT

Be a ‘Hunger Hero’ Supporting The Tri-State Food Bank

September is Hunger Action Month, and we've partnered with Ruler Foods by Kroger to educate the community about the Tri-State Food Bank. We will share opportunities to support their vision of making sure that everyone in the Tri-State will have access to adequate, nutritious food. Join some of your favorite...
San Diego, CAosidenews.com

Feeding San Diego Launches Cross Out Hunger Campaign to Mark Hunger Action Month

Campaign aims to raise awareness and funds about the issue of hunger in San Diego County. San Diego CA— This month, Feeding San Diego is announcing the launch of Cross Out Hunger, a campaign that calls attention to the issue of hunger in San Diego County during Hunger Action Month. Feeding San Diego will join Feeding America and its network of 200 food banks to inspire the public to take action and raise awareness of people facing the impossible choice of hunger. After one of the busiest years on record for the organization—in response to the economic crisis caused by the pandemic— Feeding San Diego continues to respond to the needs of those disproportionally affected who are struggling to recover, and is asking for the public’s help.

Comments / 0

Community Policy