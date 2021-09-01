Special Weather Statement issued for Greene, Hale, Marengo, Sumter by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-02 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-01 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Greene; Hale; Marengo; Sumter Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Marengo, southern Greene, southwestern Hale and central Sumter Counties through 445 PM CDT At 401 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles northeast of Electric Mills to near Newbern. Movement was south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Demopolis, Livingston, Forkland, Boligee, Gainesville, Epes, Newbern, Faunsdale, Emelle, Dayton, Walden Quarters, The University Of West Alabama, Thornhill, Arcola, Dug Hill, Tishabee, Greensboro Municipal Airport, Boyd, Allison and Duffys Bend. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH