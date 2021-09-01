Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greene County, AL

Special Weather Statement issued for Greene, Hale, Marengo, Sumter by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-02 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-01 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Greene; Hale; Marengo; Sumter Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Marengo, southern Greene, southwestern Hale and central Sumter Counties through 445 PM CDT At 401 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles northeast of Electric Mills to near Newbern. Movement was south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Demopolis, Livingston, Forkland, Boligee, Gainesville, Epes, Newbern, Faunsdale, Emelle, Dayton, Walden Quarters, The University Of West Alabama, Thornhill, Arcola, Dug Hill, Tishabee, Greensboro Municipal Airport, Boyd, Allison and Duffys Bend. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Demopolis, AL
County
Sumter County, AL
County
Greene County, AL
County
Marengo County, AL
County
Hale County, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Thunderstorms#Wind Gust#Greene Hale#Epes Newbern#Walden Quarters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

Jobless Americans will have few options as benefits expire

NEW YORK (AP) — Millions of jobless Americans lost their unemployment benefits on Monday, leaving only a handful of economic support programs for those who are still being hit financially by the year-and-a-half-old coronavirus pandemic. Two critical programs expired on Monday. One provided jobless aid to self-employed and gig workers...
Posted by
Fox News

Six Palestinian militants escape Israeli prison; ‘grave incident’

Israeli authorities were conducting a widespread manhunt on Monday for six convicted terrorists from Gilboa prison who reportedly used their cell’s drainage system to tunnel their way to freedom. Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s office said reinforcements were sent to border crossings and "to the area around the frontier, while preparing...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Ex-Marine held without bond in shooting of Florida family

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A former Marine sharpshooter accused of invading the home of apparent strangers in Florida and fatally shooting a woman, her 3-month-old baby and two others was ordered held without bail during his first court appearance Monday. Authorities did not give a motive for the grisly...

Comments / 0

Community Policy