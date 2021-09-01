CLECO: Restoration efforts ongoing together with damage assessment
Cleco continues damage assessment and power restoration efforts in St. Tammany and Washington parishes. "As of 9 a.m. today, Cleco's distribution damage assessors have found over 100 poles on the ground, over 400 broken crossarms, 65 damaged transformers, over 700 spans of conductor down and over 500 trees on power lines," said Clint Robichaux, manager of distribution operations support. "With damage assessment ongoing, the company expects these numbers to increase in the next 36 hours."
