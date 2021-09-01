ASUS TUF Dash F15 Laptop Review
For the longest time, I avoided gaming laptops. There was something about carrying around a device that weighed as much as my PC at home that put me off from purchasing one. You could absolutely tell when they were gaming laptops as well. It seemed like manufacturers (I’m looking at you Alienware) wanted to be as obvious as possible to let people know that “This is a gaming laptop! Isn’t it great!? Look at all of the lights and isn’t our logo awesome and huge?!” After getting my hands on the ASUS TUF Dash F15, I can’t see how I ever lived without it.www.cgmagonline.com
