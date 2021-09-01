ASUS TUF Dash F15 Laptop Review

By now, you’ve probably heard about the HP Pavilion Aero. Touted as the lightest consumer laptop in HP’s lineup, this is an incredibly promising device, and potentially one of HP’s best. It weighs less than 2.2lbs (or less than 1kg), but it still has a solid amount of power. For its starting price of $749.99, the HP Pavilion Aero packs an AMD Ryzen 5 5600U processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 16:10 Full HD+ display, which is fantastic, especially when you consider its weight too. But the Pavilion Aero has even more going for it, and that’s personalization. Unlike many other laptops in this price range, the HP Pavilion Aero comes in four different colors. Usually, to get anything other than silver or black, you need to get a cheap plastic laptop, and even those aren’t that common.