TRAFFIC ALERT AS OF 7:45 A.M., WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 8TH, 2021. The Manheim Township Police are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Route 222 South near the Landis Valley Road overpass in Manheim Township. The crash involves a tractor trailer and an overturned dump truck. As a result, one lane of Route 222 South is closed and will be until the vehicles can be removed. Motorists should plan alternate routes of travel and expect delays in this area for the next hour. Updates will be provided as they become available.