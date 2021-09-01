Cancel
AGFC, AEDC offer nearly $770,000 for education grants from wildlife fines

By Randy Zellers
agfc.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLITTLE ROCK – The Arkansas Economic Development Commission’s Division of Rural Services has more than $769,000 to give to Arkansas schools and educators for conservation education programs in the 2021-22 school year, thanks to fines derived from wildlife violations. Educators in every county are encouraged to apply for grants by the Oct. 26 application deadline to make use of these free dollars for education.

