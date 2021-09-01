AGFC, AEDC offer nearly $770,000 for education grants from wildlife fines

TYLER — Federal funding for the Tyler Junior College TRIO program’s Educational Opportunity Center (EOC) has been renewed for another five years. According to a news release, the U.S. Department of Education awarded TJC the $1,365,000 grant, which will be distributed at $273,000 annually over the next five years, to serve 1,000 participants each year. The award was announced during Thursday’s regular meeting of the TJC Board of Trustees. The TJC EOC provides advising and information on college admissions to qualified adults who want to enter or continue a program of post-secondary education as well as services to improve the financial and economic literacy of participants, according to the release. It also advises participants on financial aid options such as basic financial planning skills, and it assists in the application process, according to officials.