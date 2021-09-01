The Most Practical Items You *Seriously* Can’t Forget to Add to Your Back-to-School Shopping List

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Laundry isn’t just a household chore — it’s really a skill. If you’re truly serious about taking care of your clothes and making them last as long as possible, it involves a lot more than just tossing them in the wash and hoping for the best. Since you’re here, I’m guessing you’re not that kind of person anyway: You probably have your own habits and preferences about laundry, from how you sort your clothes to what detergent you use, or a favorite cycle setting, perhaps. There are way more decisions to be made in the laundry room than you’d think, but who has the time to research all of that?