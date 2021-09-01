The Most Practical Items You *Seriously* Can’t Forget to Add to Your Back-to-School Shopping List
With most schools set to return to in-person learning this fall, it’s time to make sure you and your kids are fully prepared with the essentials. Since we’ll never again make the mistake of putting off school shopping until the last minute, we’re offering up our list of the most practical items (aside from the usual pens, pencils or crayons) to add to your BTS shopping carts—stat.www.purewow.com
Comments / 0