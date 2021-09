EAST LONGMEADOW — A unarmed robber stole cash from the Pride store at 618 North Main St. on Monday, and a clerk suffered minor injuries trying to stop him, police said. The thief remained at large after the 7:30 a.m. robbery, taking an undisclosed amount of money. He fled on foot and was last seen near Fountain Street in Springfield, carrying a cash box that he took from the store, police said.