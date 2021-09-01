History As It Happens: Forever war, but no peace movement
This is the first of a three-part podcast series of History As It Happens examining the post-9/11 world for the 20th anniversary of the al Qaeda terrorist attacks. In 1915, one of the most popular songs in America was a somber lament. “I Didn’t Raise My Boy To Be a Soldier” inspired a peace movement of socialists, radicals and civil libertarians in a nation whose residents were deeply skeptical of military intervention.m.washingtontimes.com
