Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

History As It Happens: Forever war, but no peace movement

By Martin Di Caro
Washington Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is the first of a three-part podcast series of History As It Happens examining the post-9/11 world for the 20th anniversary of the al Qaeda terrorist attacks. In 1915, one of the most popular songs in America was a somber lament. “I Didn’t Raise My Boy To Be a Soldier” inspired a peace movement of socialists, radicals and civil libertarians in a nation whose residents were deeply skeptical of military intervention.

m.washingtontimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abraham Lincoln
Person
Woodrow Wilson
Person
Henry Ford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peace Movement#The Vietnam War#Al Qaeda#European#Pacifists#Americans#Georgetown
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
Related
MilitaryBirmingham Star

Tracing origins of America's war addiction

Since the end of World War II, the United States has either intervened or waged a number of wars overseas, causing not only severe civilian casualties, but serious property damage and harrowing humanitarian crisis. -- According to a study by Brown University, at least 800,000 people have died in Iraq,...
JapanMining Journal

Today in History: World War II begins

Today is Wednesday, Sept. 1, the 244th day of 2021. There are 121 days left in the year. On Sept. 1, 1939, World War II began as Nazi Germany invaded Poland. In 1159, Pope Adrian IV, the only English pope, died. In 1807, former Vice President Aaron Burr was found...
U.S. PoliticsSentinel

Is democracy vs. autocracy the new Cold War?

So said President Franklin D. Roosevelt of Nicaraguan dictator Anastasio Somoza, and how very American. For, from its first days, America has colluded with autocrats when the national interest demanded it. George Washington danced a jig in 1778 when he learned that our diplomats had effected an alliance with France’s...
Posted by
Samuel Sullivan

The Sole U.S. Deserter Executed in the 20th Century

6,012 American war dead from World War I and World War II are buried in plots A through D of the Oise-Aisne American Cemetary. Engraved on the monument in the memorial structure reads, “These endured all and gave all that honor, and justice might prevail and that the world might enjoy freedom and inherit peace.”
Politicsthefocus.news

What is a ‘Saigon moment’? Meaning and history explored

Lots of commentators are using the phrase “Saigon moment” to describe what’s happening in Kabul right now – particularly in reference to a photograph of a Chinook helicopter flying near the US Embassy. What is the meaning of “Saigon moment” and why are some headlines mentioning it today?. Where does...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Week

The end of America's post-9/11 delusion

We must first remember how it all started. The attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 were genuinely terrifying and disruptive. But the understandable shock and emotional trauma of 9/11 sent the United States off on a series of impossible, poorly planned and incompetently executed quests. President George W. Bush, who had promised a more "humble" foreign policy in his campaign against Democrat Al Gore, launched what he called a "Global War on Terror" (GWOT) in the aftermath of the attacks. "Our war on terror begins with al Qaeda, but it does not end there," he said on Sept. 20 before outlining the completely unachievable goal that would warp the early 21st century. "It will not end until every terrorist group of global reach has been found, stopped and defeated."
U.S. PoliticsMining Journal

Learning from history then ignoring it …

What’s worse than not learning from history? Learning from history then ignoring what’s been learned, that’s what!. Anthony Blinken, Secretary of State, said as Kabul was under siege that “Kabul is not Saigon,” referring to the live feed of mayhem on the tarmack at Bagram air base and trying desperately to disabuse the American public of thinking that there’s any similarity between the utter failure of the Vietnam misadventure and our Afghan debacle.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Vice

Afghanistan Isn’t the End of America’s Forever Wars

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. The U.S. is finally leaving Afghanistan. That hardly means America’s done with “forever wars.”. President Joe Biden has defended his decision to pull U.S. troops out of Afghanistan in part by promising to focus on fighting terrorists in places like Somalia, Syria and other hotspots across Asia and Africa—and, if the need arises, even in Afghanistan.
MilitaryDaily Beast

Everyone’s Against Forever Wars Until They Actually End

“My number one hot take is that I don’t like occupation. I don’t feel like we should be permanently defending ‘democracy’ in any given country. If they are not ready for democracy or to be run in the way that we want them to, we cannot use military power to force them to have a democracy,” said Touré, one of this week’s guests on The New Abnormal, former MSNBC host, current host of an eponymous podcast, and author of I Would Die 4 U: Why Prince Became an Icon.
PoliticsNorwich Bulletin

View from the Right: Afghanistan war showcases the folly of Cultural Imperialism

In the early days of the Afghanistan war, Americans reveled in seeing the tyrannical rule of the ousted Taliban replaced with the seeds of western liberalism. The media showed clips of voters proudly displaying inked thumbs to show they had voted, and there were news features on girls going to school for the first time and women getting government jobs. It made many Americans believe we were fighting a war of liberation as well as a war on terror.
Worldamericanmilitarynews.com

World War II ended with Japanese surrender 76 years ago

World War II came to an end on Aug. 14, 1945, when Imperial Japan signaled their decision to surrender to the allied forces in the war. Japanese Emperor Hirohito made the decision to surrender just five days after the U.S. dropped the second atomic bomb on the Japanese city of Nagasaki on Aug. 9, 1945. Hirohito recorded a radio message, broadcast to the allies, announcing Japan’s intent to surrender. Aug. 15, 1945 came to be known as Victory Over Japan Day or VJ Day,
MilitaryForeign Policy

Ending the Forever Wars Was Never Up to Us

The United States has not endured a single combat death in Afghanistan since February 2020. That ended Thursday, with 13 service members killed following the attacks by the Islamic State-Khorasan at the Kabul airport. The attack also claimed the lives of more than 100 Afghans and injured at least 200 people. This tragic loss of life is heartbreaking and marks a dark day in America’s ongoing fight against terrorism.
MoviesLiterary Hub

How the War On Terror Became America’s First “Feminist” War

“I’m fine,” the pale, red-haired Jessica Chastain says as she takes off her full black jumpsuit and face mask. The scene is from Kathryn Bigelow’s 2012 film Zero Dark Thirty, which despite the seeming banality of the dialogue, says a lot about a new flavor of feminism that has evolved in the white and Western world since 9/11 and the War on Terror. In the film, Chastain plays a CIA “targeter” named Maya who is physically delicate but tough as nails in every other way, which in this particular conversation also means that she is up for torture. In fact, that is what she and her male CIA colleague have been doing inside a makeshift bunker that also serves as a torture chamber. “Let’s go back in there,” she tells the men after they have rested a minute from the hard toils of inflicting extreme pain on other human beings.
PoliticsWashington Times

History As It Happens: Understanding Jefferson

He was the primary author of the Declaration of Independence, a man at once capable of writing America’s founding creed — “all men are created equal” — while oddly blaming King George III for slavery, a passage omitted by his peers from the final document. A voracious reader and learner,...
MuseumsWashington Post

The D.C. Peace Museum That Never Happened

The United States Institute of Peace, a congressionally funded shrine to nonviolent resolution of conflict, stands out in a cityscape punctuated by stout, flat-topped buildings bound by D.C. height limits. In contrast with nearby war memorials on the National Mall and sculpted military figures on horseback with swords raised, its roof evokes a dove with wings spread, soaring heavenward.
Middle EastBirmingham Star

Surreal human reality of Middle East as big a fiasco as Afghanistan

The experience is a jarring one to stare for even a moment at the scene of the Jewish Nation-State and Occupied Palestinian Territories. That 'Wall of Apartheid', as some call it, hopelessly dividing two races, two cultures, two religions, and two opposite ways of life. The Palestinians are trapped in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy