FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers odds, picks: Proven expert reveals best bets for Thursday, September 2

Travel company Tui has cancelled a series of flights and holidays to locations all over the world, due to the “ongoing uncertainty around travel”.The UK’s biggest tour operator will not offer flights to Malta, or Sardinia, Sicily and Calabria in Italy until at least October 31.Package holidays to Almeria and Girona in Spain have also been cancelled until then.Flights and packages to countries including Austria, Slovenia, Bulgaria and Montenegro have also been cancelled in the coming weeks, with holidays to further-flung spots such as Florida, Cancun, the Maldives, Mauritius and the UAE also affected."We are continually reviewing our holiday...