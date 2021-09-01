Time to Book Your Exciting Ice Fishing Trip

The time is NOW! Book your exciting Ice Fishing Trip today. Requests are coming in and resorts are already taking reservations for that once in a lifetime ice fishing trip to Lake of the Woods. Did I say, “once”? No, many anglers frequent the waters/ice of Lake of the Woods many times during the winter months. Why? Because this Walleye Capital of the World™ is a first class fishery and continues to be so. Permanent fish houses, sleeper fish houses, and day wheel houses make up an entire village with plowed roads and sectioned off areas that are continually being groomed by experienced ice staff.