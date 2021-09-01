The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal

On August 20, I attended a performance of Antoinette Chinonye Nwandu's urgent and timely Pass Over, the first Broadway play to open since the general shutdown in March of last year. It was my first time in a Broadway house in more than 17 months, as it was for many: You could feel the excitement and gratitude in the theater's briskly circulating air. If all goes according to plan, many other productions will follow in the months to come; you can already buy tickets to most of them, and I hope people will take the chance to reconnect with this classic wing of New York City culture. If you do, you can take comfort in the knowledge that the Broadway world is taking strong steps to ensure the safety of everyone involved.