The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal
(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com) John Gore Organization announced today that Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal will now be titled The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal. The first nationally syndicated Broadway entertainment program, the show airs in over 100 television markets weekly across the U.S. The curtain rises on the new season on September 4 and 5 and features interviews with To Kill a Mockingbird headliner Jeff Daniels, Hadestown creator and director Anais Mitchell and Rachel Chavkin, Wicked leading lady Lindsay Pearce and Hamilton star Krystal Joy Brown. There's also an exciting Chicago rehearsal performance from Tony winner Lillias White.www.broadway.com
