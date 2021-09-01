COVID-19 Booster Shots Update
The Food and Drug Administration recently approved COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for people with compromised immune systems. The shots may be more widely available soon. Talk of boosters began in order to address the roughly three percent of vaccinated people for whom the response has not been effective enough. They include solid organ transplant recipients, people on active chemotherapy, and those who already take immunosuppressive medicines.www.wfdd.org
Comments / 13