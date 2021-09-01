Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Candyman: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Thanks Fans For Making Movie Number One At the Box Office

By Jamie Jirak
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNia DaCosta's Candyman hit theaters last week and not only has it been pretty well-received, earning an 84% critics score and 74% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, but the movie also scored a B on CinemaScore. ComicBoook.com's own Patrick Cavanaugh gave the movie a 4 out of 5, saying "DaCosta elevates the hook-handed character to his rightful throne." In addition to getting good reviews, Candyman also had a strong opening night at the box office and became the number one movie of the weekend. In honor of the film's success, star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II took to Instagram to thank fans for making it out to the movies.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Teyonah Parris
Person
Nia Dacosta
Person
Colman Domingo
Person
Jason Momoa
Person
Anthony Mccoy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Movies#Assassination Nation#The Box Office#Rotten Tomatoes#Cinemascore#Comicboook Com#Black Woman#The Domestic Box Office#Hbo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Jason Momoa Has The #1 Movie On Netflix Today

Jason Momoa has the #1 most popular movie on Netflix right now. Action thriller Sweet Girl debuted on the streaming platform this past Friday and it’s immediately shot right to the top of the charts. Though the film was met with mostly negative reviews from critics, that hasn’t stopped from checking out the Netflix original this weekend, likely thanks to the presence of the Aquaman star in the lead.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Sylvester Stallone Has The #1 Movie On Streaming Right Now

In the U.S., Sylvester Stallone has the most popular movie on streaming right now. Yes, it’s The Suicide Squad, DC’s latest superhero blockbuster. It’s possible to watch the film from beginning to end and not even realize the Rocky legend is even in it, though. Stallone provides the voice of breakout character King Shark, the loveable yet people-eating fish-man.
Celebritieswegotthiscovered.com

What Is Jason Momoa’s Net Worth?

Jason Momoa has had a phenomenal couple of years. And seeing as he’s come a long way to achieve these last few years, the road has become a testament to his range, with the variety of often rough and masculine roles he’s played on screen. It’s amazing to imagine that it’s already been over 20 years since his acting debut as Ioane in Baywatch: Hawaii–a 1999 spinoff of the original with David Hasslehoff and Pamela Anderson–and he’s still a much sought after action star. His role as Khal Drogo in Game Of Thrones is still seen as one of the most important characters of the HBO series. If it weren’t for Drogo, Khaleesi wouldn’t have had an army to accompany her to Westeros, a pivotal point in the series. Also, his biggest role as The DC Universe’s Arthur Curry, aka The Aquaman, has only skyrocketed his career to astronomical heights. His latest movie, Sweet Girl, is streaming on Netflix and is currently enjoying success as one of the Top 10 List of Movies To Watch. With the Aquaman sequel just over the horizon, Jason Momoa’s net worth has more than likely Increased since his Game of Thrones days. But exactly how much money has he made?
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

‘Candyman’ Grosses $22.3 Million to Become the First #1 Film Directed by a Black Woman

The end of August is known for its box-office doldrums, exhibition continues to face a dark time — and Nia DaCosta’s “Candyman” scored an estimated $22,370,00 in its initial domestic weekend, beating the lowball projection of $15 million by nearly 50 percent. That success testifies to the enduring appeal of the 1992 horror film, but it’s not the only good news: The #2 film, “Free Guy” (Disney), dropped only 27 percent in its third weekend. All told, the weekend grossed $63 million. That’s about the same as last week and it represents 58 percent of the same weekend in 2019. Our ongoing...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Colman Domingo and Director Nia DaCosta on Updating ‘Candyman’ From a Black Perspective

When the first trailer debuted for “Candyman” — director Nia DaCosta and producer Jordan Peele’s “spiritual sequel” to the 1992 horror classic — there was a great deal of buzz about the use of a slowed-down remix of Destiny’s Child’s “Say My Name” alongside the original movie’s haunting score. But upon further reflection — the needle drop was an early hint at the way DaCosta and Peele’s take would examine deeper social themes. And the call to say “Candyman” in the mirror five times ultimately mirrors the call to remember real-life victims of racial violenc. “We shot this right up until everything...
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

With 'Candyman,' Director Nia DaCosta Puts a Killer Spin on a Horror Classic

Like so many children of the 1990s, Nia DaCosta remembers being dared to say “Candyman” in the mirror five times. She was hanging out with friends between classes in the bathroom at elementary school. She had been told of the urban legend of the supernatural killer with a hook for a hand — who would appear if his name was repeated while you gazed at your reflection — but didn’t know about its origins. After all, she was only 2 years old when the 1992 horror classic was released (followed by two sequels), and it would be some time before she got her hands on a VHS copy.
MoviesMovieWeb

Candyman Hooks $22.3M Box Office Win with Weekend Debut

Nia DaCosta and Jordan Peele's Candyman exceeded expectations with an impressive $22.3 million box office debut. The amount was more than enough to take the supernatural slasher movie straight to number one, sending Free Guy down to number two. Peele wrote the script for Candyman while DaCosta handled directing duties, and both have been praised for their work. Peele sought to pay tribute to Clive Barker's source material and redefine the role of African Americans in horror movies.
MoviesHerald & Review

MOVIE REVIEWS: 'Cinderella,' ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,’ 'Candyman,' ‘Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal and Greed,’

Classic stories and fairy tales continue to make the content rounds, whether that’s because recognizable names are easier to sell, or perhaps because these old tales still have some life left in their lessons. Often these centuries-old stories work best when the time period is fully updated (eg., Amy Heckerling’s “Clueless”) or the modern lessons are subversively subsumed into the archaic era’s traditional customs and practices (eg., Autumn de Wilde’s “Emma”).
CelebritiesComicBook

Jason Momoa Admits He Doesn't Go To The Gym

In a recent interview with Anthony Anderson on Jimmy Kimmel Live, DC star Jason Momoa told the host that he doesn't acutally go to the gym as much as you might expect. Momoa might be one of the hottest actors in Hollywood both on paper and physically, but that doesn't mean he spends his whole life trying to maintain that Adonis-like body. That's not because he doesn't work out, mind you; it's just that he's more an X-Games type, preferring to go out into the world and do practical rather than indoor exercises, unless there's an especially compelling reason to get out to the gym.
Moviescosmicbook.news

'Aquaman' 2 Reveals Jason Momoa Stealth Suit

Director James Wan has revealed the new stealth suit for Jason Momoa in Aquaman 2. "Here’s @prideofgypsies in the classic #Aquaman suit AND a sneak peek at his other outfit — the stealth suit. Atlantean tech based on cephalopod’s camouflaging ability. David Leslie Johnson and I were inspired by the 80’s 'blue suit,' posted Wan on Instagram.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II to Star in Dystopian Thriller ‘By All’ for Warner Bros. (Exclusive)

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has signed on to star in a dystopian crime thriller titled By All that has Steve Caple Jr. attached to direct. Warner Bros. has acquired the film, which was being developed by Legendary Entertainment and the Gotham Group, as a potential franchise starter for its Aquaman star. The story kicks off in the aftermath of a tragic event and follows Donte, a man struggling to make ends meet who is forced to go on the run in a world without police, where justice is crowd-sourced. The studio and the actor sparked to the action thriller given its provocative...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Ryan Reynolds Thanks Fans After Free Guy Tops The Box Office

Disney aren’t having the easiest time at the moment when it comes to navigating the choppy waters of the theatrical industry, with several of the studio’s recent marquee releases experiencing vastly different fortunes in terms of both personnel and audience reactions. Black Widow smashed pandemic-era records and is closing in...
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Recalls Embarrassing Encounter With JAY-Z

It seems that a ton of people in the entertainment industry have awkward stories about JAY-Z. Most recently, we've heard tales from EST Gee, Benny Blanco, Sean Paul, and more about the hip-hop legend, and now actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is sharing his embarrassing encounter with the all-time great. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy