Candyman: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Thanks Fans For Making Movie Number One At the Box Office
Nia DaCosta's Candyman hit theaters last week and not only has it been pretty well-received, earning an 84% critics score and 74% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, but the movie also scored a B on CinemaScore. ComicBoook.com's own Patrick Cavanaugh gave the movie a 4 out of 5, saying "DaCosta elevates the hook-handed character to his rightful throne." In addition to getting good reviews, Candyman also had a strong opening night at the box office and became the number one movie of the weekend. In honor of the film's success, star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II took to Instagram to thank fans for making it out to the movies.comicbook.com
Comments / 0