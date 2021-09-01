Cancel
PlayStation Users Get Free Black Panther Content in Marvel's Avengers

By Tanner Dedmon
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow that Black Panther is officially in Marvel’s Avengers thanks to the War for Wakanda expansion, players finally have access to not only a new playable character but tons of different outfits for Black Panther. Pretty much all of those have to be acquired through the in-game item shop, but for PlayStation users, you’ve got a chance at getting a Black Panther suit and a bit more for nothing more than having an active PlayStation Plus subscription.

