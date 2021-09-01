PlayStation Users Get Free Black Panther Content in Marvel's Avengers
Now that Black Panther is officially in Marvel’s Avengers thanks to the War for Wakanda expansion, players finally have access to not only a new playable character but tons of different outfits for Black Panther. Pretty much all of those have to be acquired through the in-game item shop, but for PlayStation users, you’ve got a chance at getting a Black Panther suit and a bit more for nothing more than having an active PlayStation Plus subscription.comicbook.com
Comments / 0