Marvel's Midnight Suns gameplay reveal shows off deck-building combat
The Marvel's Midnight Suns gameplay reveal trailer debuted a new deck-building combat system we hadn't seen in the tactical RPG's cinematic debut. In case you missed its reveal last week, Marvel's Midnight Suns is an upcoming tactical RPG from Firaxis, the studio behind the Civilization and XCOM games. We recently spoke with creative director Jake Solomon, who explained a few ways Midnight Suns gameplay is distinct from XCOM, but the fact that deck-building is key to the game's combat is new. Check out the new system in action in IGN's exclusive gameplay reveal:www.gamesradar.com
