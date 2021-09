The theory that COVID-19 is the result of the virus jumping from animals to humans is much more likely than the much prevalent lab leak, say the researchers. In a critical review published in the peer-reviewed journal Cell, 21 scientific experts from across the world presented evidence that an infected animal passing the SARS-CoV-2 virus to a human at a live animal market in China's Wuhan is much more probable than the novel disease originating from a laboratory accident, a theory that has received attention in the media.