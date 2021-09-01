Cancel
AGFC airdrops habitat at Tri-County Lake

By Randy Zellers
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORDYCE — The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission does dozens of habitat-enhancement projects at lakes throughout the state to boost angling opportunities, but a recent project at Mike Knoedl Tri-County Lake will offer added food and habitat for ducks as well as the fish that use this 280-acre Calhoun County reservoir. Millet was broadcast by airplane over roughly 100 acres of exposed shoreline to benefit waterfowl during their 2021-22 winter migration.

