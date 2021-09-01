Prelim Brings Low Code Integration Capabilities to Community Banking

A Mendix study reveals that 77% of enterprises in six countries have already adopted low-code, and 72% of IT leaders said it's a trend they can't afford to miss. "Low-code technology is accelerating the pace of digital transformation by democratizing software development," says Derek Roos, co-founder and CEO of Mendix. "Low-code also has the potential to bring major software projects back on track while keeping costs down, using the hidden technical talent already in an organization."