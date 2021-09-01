Prelim Brings Low Code Integration Capabilities to Community Banking
Courtesy of San Francisco, California-based fintech Prelim, community banks and credit unions will have new tools to connect with enabling technologies and systems to enhance their offerings to their customers and members. A specialist automating the customer experience for financial institutions of all sizes, Prelim has unveiled a new proprietary framework technology that, with a single line of code, will enable smaller FIs to connect their core systems with mobile and commercial banking, digital account opening, and treasury management solutions.finovate.com
