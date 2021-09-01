Tanger Outlets Pittsburgh hosting Labor Day Block Party Sponsored by Howard Hanna

Tanger Outlets Pittsburgh is celebrating style, savings and the end of the season with the Labor Day Block Party sponsored by Howard Hanna on Saturday, September 4th from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. The open-air outlet destination will provide shoppers with a wide range of family-friendly festivities to end summer with a bang, including food trucks, giveaways, kids’ crafts, games and more!

All weekend long, shoppers can also enjoy celebratory savings at Tanger Outlets Pittsburgh during its Labor Day Weekend Sale from Friday, Sept. 3 through Monday, Sept. 6. This holiday sale event will feature exclusive deals from shopper-favorite outlet brands, including Under Armour, Kate Spade, Nike, Coach and Michael Kors. For a complete list of sale offerings, please visit https://www.tangeroutlet.com/pittsburgh/deals

WHAT: Tanger Outlets Pittsburgh Labor Day Block Party Sponsored by Howard Hanna

Food trucks, giveaways, kids’ crafts, games and more!

WHEN: September 4 from noon to 4 p.m.

WHERE: Tanger Outlets Pittsburgh

2200 Tanger Boulevard

Washington, PA 15301

HOW: This event is FREE and open to the public. Shoppers can find a comprehensive list of store offers by visiting Tanger Outlets | Pittsburgh, PA | Deals

Connect with Tanger Outlets Pittsburgh on Facebook and Instagram. For more information, visit https://www.tangeroutlet.com/pittsburgh .