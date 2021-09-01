Ronaldo becomes highest scoring man in international soccer

Despite their similarities in playing style, Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku doesn’t like being compared to his fellow striker Cristiano Ronaldo. Apart from the incredible nose for goals, Lukaku and Ronaldo have more things in common, including the leagues they've competed in. After becoming arch-rivals at Serie A, Ronaldo and Lukaku will cross paths once again in the English Premier League, with the former joining Manchester United and the latter already playing for Chelsea.