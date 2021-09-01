Cancel
Westchester Parks Foundation Hosts Fujifilm for 9/11 Memorial Clean Up at Kensico Dam

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn honor and remembrance of September 11th, Westchester Parks Foundation (WPF) hosted executives and employees of FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation, FUJIFILM North America Corporation, FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A. and FUJIFILM Recording Media U.S.A. at Kensico Dam to clean up and beautify the park and its “Circle of Remembrance” that rings The Rising, Westchester County’s 9/11 Memorial at Kensico Dam.

