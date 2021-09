Throughout the pandemic, we’ve had to adapt our behaviours. Many of us have learnt that just because something works well, it doesn’t mean it couldn’t work better. For example, I’ve realised I can stay fit by exercising from my living room and I can have a doctor’s appointment over the phone and still get the treatment I need.Like most public services, our electoral services had to improvise, adapt to and overcome the challenges of the pandemic, keeping pace with the changing circumstances within our society.Our democracy is precious. It’s the collective public voice shaping the world we all live in....