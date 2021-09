Members of the Avon-on-the-Lake Garden Club are doing their part to save as many Monarch butterflies as possible. The group recently began a conservation project, initiated by President Elaine George, encouraging others to ‘release butterflies, not balloons.’ According to information sent by the club, statistics show that less than 10 percent of the eggs laid will survive to adult butterflies. Raising the eggs in a protected environment increases the odds to more than 80 percent. Members have already released more than 187 butterflies, and several eggs and caterpillars are still maturing. The goal is for more than 200 butterflies to be released. Local Monarch butterfly expert, Bev Stives, is assisting club members with the project.