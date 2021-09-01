Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennessee State

4-year-old raises $1,300 to ‘fix the broken hearts’ after deadly Tennessee floods

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36M0wO_0bjok6cK00

BURNS, Tenn. — A 4-year-old’s mission to mend “broken hearts” in the wake of recent deadly flooding in Tennessee yielded some sweet rewards.

Cade Avalon, who lives in Dickson County’s Burns community, wanted to accompany his mother as she made the 30-mile trek to nearby Waverly, Tennessee, to assist victims following catastrophic Aug. 21 flash floods, WRKN reported.

The Humphreys County floods killed 20 people, destroyed 270 houses and damaged another 160 homes.

The child’s mother told WKRN exclusively that Cade asked to tag along to “help the people with broken hearts,” but she felt it was unsafe.

Instead, he turned his attention to a fundraiser to “help the damaged homes be rebuilt and fix the broken hearts,” she said.

All told, Cade, his mother and his grandparents baked 200 cookies and sold them in their front yard, collecting $1,300 to benefit the flooding victims, WKRN reported.

“Honestly, we didn’t expect that big of a turnout. It was heartwarming and an incredible demonstration of kindness in our community. I’m really grateful (Cade) got to experience it,” his mother told the TV station.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
51K+
Followers
61K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Humphreys County, TN
Society
County
Dickson County, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Burns, TN
County
Humphreys County, TN
City
Waverly, TN
Local
Tennessee Society
Dickson County, TN
Government
Dickson County, TN
Society
Humphreys County, TN
Government
Waverly, TN
Society
Waverly, TN
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broken Hearts#Extreme Weather#Wrkn#Wkrn#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
Related
Florida StatePosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Florida motorcyclist killed when rear bumper falls off car in front of him

BRANDON, Fla. — A Florida motorcyclist was killed Sunday after he hit the rear bumper that fell off a vehicle that was traveling in front of him, authorities said. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the motorcyclist, a 63-year-old man from Riverview, was traveling south of an access road that led to Interstate 75 near the Tampa suburb of Brandon at about 3:25 p.m. EDT, the Tampa Bay Times reported.
Wisconsin StatePosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Wisconsin boy, 6, fatally stabbed, police say

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — A 6-year-old Wisconsin boy was fatally stabbed Monday afternoon, authorities said. According to the West Allis Police Department, dispatchers received a 911 call at about 3 p.m. CDT about a boy who had suffered a knife wound to his stomach, WITI reported. The child was taken...
Charlotte, NCPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Police looking for missing elderly man last spotted at Charlotte Douglas

CHARLOTTE — Police are asking for the public’s help as they look for an elderly man who disappeared after he was supposed to be picked up at the airport. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, 79-year-old George Edwards flew into Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Sunday, where he was going to be picked up by a family member. But when that relative got to the airport, Edwards was no longer there.

Comments / 0

Community Policy