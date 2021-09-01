10-year-old AGT singer stumbles on Mariah Carey's 'Without You,' and makes a miraculous recovery
Performing in America's biggest talent competition would make anyone nervous, but 10-year-old Peter Rosalita proved that he's not one to feel intimidated. Opening the performances during Tuesday night's semi-finals of NBC's America's Got Talent, Rosalita took to the stage to perform a version of Mariah Carey's "Without You" — but when the music started, there was a slight hiccup. Rosalita seemed to not be able to hear the opening chords thanks to the crowd noise. Instead of getting flustered, however, the young singer calmly asked for a restart: "Hello? Wait, can you repeat please?"ew.com
