Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

10-year-old AGT singer stumbles on Mariah Carey's 'Without You,' and makes a miraculous recovery

By Andrea Towers
EW.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePerforming in America's biggest talent competition would make anyone nervous, but 10-year-old Peter Rosalita proved that he's not one to feel intimidated. Opening the performances during Tuesday night's semi-finals of NBC's America's Got Talent, Rosalita took to the stage to perform a version of Mariah Carey's "Without You" — but when the music started, there was a slight hiccup. Rosalita seemed to not be able to hear the opening chords thanks to the crowd noise. Instead of getting flustered, however, the young singer calmly asked for a restart: "Hello? Wait, can you repeat please?"

ew.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Celine Dion
Person
Whitney Houston
Person
Heidi Klum
Person
Sofia Vergara
Person
Mariah Carey
Person
Simon Cowell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Agt#Without You#Agt#Nbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Nick Cannon Says Mariah Carey Could Only Do A "Verzuz" With R. Kelly

As Hip Hop is still reeling from the high of seeing The LOX and Dipset on the last Verzuz, conversations have already begun about future appearances. The Breakfast Club has weighed in with their opinions of who should show face on the popular series for over a year, and when Nick Cannon paid them a visit, they questioned the media mogul about who he believes would be able to match the talents of his ex-wife, Mariah Carey.
CelebritiesAOL Corp

10-year-old flubs beginning of Mariah Carey hit, and totally redeems himself on 'AGT'

The America’s Got Talent semifinals had a little trouble getting started Tuesday, when 10-year-old singer Peter Rosalita missed the intro to the classic song “Without You,” made popular in the '90s by Mariah Carey. When the piano music began he seemed to have trouble hearing it over the crowd noise. But the young talent remained calm and knew exactly what to do.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

Mariah Carey Hilariously Responds To Ryan Reynolds’ Free Guy TikTok

Ryan Reynolds new movie Free Guy has been embraced by fans and critics alike, but it's possible that nobody loves the movie quite as much as Mariah Carey. Her song "Fantasy" plays a significant role in the film and the pop star has said that she's seen the movie multiple times, whether it's just to hear her song or because she really loves the movie is unclear. What is clear is that she's getting so much of a kick out of the song's resurgence that she's doing social media duets with Ryan Reynolds now, sort of.
CelebritiesPosted by
GoldDerby

Makeup artists Bruce Grayson and James Mackinnon on creating ‘beauty-oriented’ looks for ‘Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“We were in COVID and we were rolling into the Christmas season,” says Emmy nominee Bruce Grayson while discussing his opportunity to head up the makeup department for “Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special.” “When asked if we could pull something like this off in the deep COVID months of 2020 I thought, ‘Well, this would be cool not only because it would be an accomplishment to get the industry up and running, but also to create a TV special with Mariah Carey.’ She owns Christmas.” Watch the exclusive interview with Grayson and six-time Emmy winner James Mackinnon above. The special premiered...
DrinksFood & Wine

Mariah Carey in European Legal Skirmish Over 'Black Irish' Cream Liqueur Name

According to a list of trademark applications and registrations, Mariah Carey has applied for a handful of new trademarks this year. Carey — or at least Carey's attorney — has filled out the paperwork so she could trademark her 10-year-old daughter's name, the phrase "Cause You Know it Ain't Cheap to Show Up as Me," and "Lambily Lounge," which relates to her most dedicated fans, the Lambily.
CelebritiesBillboard

Mariah Carey, Anderson .Paak & More Remember Michael K. Williams: 'Legends Never Die'

Michael K. Williams, who was best known for his portrayal of Omar Little on HBO's The Wire, was found dead at his Brooklyn home on Monday (Sept. 6). He was 54. Not long after news of his death broke, musicians started paying tribute to the Emmy-nominated actor, who is up for this year's supporting actor award for his portrayal of Montrose Freeman on HBO's Lovecraft Country.
Celebritiescountryliving.com

‘AGT’ Judge Sofía Vergara Issued a Stern Warning to Simon Cowell About Revenge

While America’s Got Talent judge Simon Cowell is busy giving harsh notes to quarterfinalists, fellow panelist Sofía Vergara is still brainstorming her revenge on him. Earlier in AGT season 16 during one of the audition episodes, Simon had season 11’s danger act duo Ryan Stock and Amberlynn help him pull a heart-stopping prank on Sofía. Afterward, Sofía promised to get Simon back. Now that season 16 of the NBC competition series is further along, many are wondering if the Modern Family actress will stay true to her word.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Sofia Vergara highlights terrifying moment on AGT in new picture

Sofia Vergara has had the time of her life as a judge on the recent season of America's Got Talent, as she's shown with her social media posts. However, her newest snap showcased a moment of genuine terror for the star as she wondered what would happen next and how she would fare.

Comments / 0

Community Policy