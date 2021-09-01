10-year-old AGT singer stumbles on Mariah Carey's 'Without You,' and makes a miraculous recovery

Ryan Reynolds new movie Free Guy has been embraced by fans and critics alike, but it's possible that nobody loves the movie quite as much as Mariah Carey. Her song "Fantasy" plays a significant role in the film and the pop star has said that she's seen the movie multiple times, whether it's just to hear her song or because she really loves the movie is unclear. What is clear is that she's getting so much of a kick out of the song's resurgence that she's doing social media duets with Ryan Reynolds now, sort of.