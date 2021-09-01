Big Bend National Park in epic photos

Fee-charging national parks will waive their entrance admissions. There are a few free days at the national parks each year, including the National Park Service's birthday. HUMP DAY? We don't need to tell you that the weekday with the most memorable nickname is Wednesday. For Wednesday, that fabled middle ground between the start of the week and the weekend-adjacent Thursday-Friday combo, has long been considered the "hump" people must cross to reach the downslope to Saturday and Sunday. Coworkers wish us Happy Hump Day, as do neighbors we run into, and knowing that we'll need to complete a few humpy happenings, like errands and must-dos, is just par for the course. But what if Hump Day could be Hill Day, Mountain Day, Peak Day, or even Cliffside Day? Those are all rather hump-esque in shape, after all. And, lucky us, one of the fabled Free Entrance Days at the National Parks is about to fall on a Wednesday, the final Wednesday of August 2021.