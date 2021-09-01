Niwot honors bees and their advocate - Tom Theobald

On Saturday, Aug. 28, the Niwot community celebrated bees for their contribution to our world--without them, flowers would have fewer pollinators and we certainly wouldn't have honey without them. In recognition of bees, the Niwot Business Association and event champions Deborah Read Fowler and Victoria Keen hosted the Honey Bee Harvest Festival. The celebration included a panel of speakers throughout the day, live music, family activities and more, all throughout Niwot.