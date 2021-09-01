The Farmer

You find an increasing amount of people today speaking negatively. They always see the glass as half empty, but the Bible plainly teaches us our future is bright. As the saying goes, we may not know what tomorrow holds, but we know who holds tomorrow. We can face today and the future with optimism because God will be with us every step of the way. Even when we face setbacks and challenges, He is with us. Ultimately, we will be in His presence forever and ever. Until that day, we must keep our eyes on the big picture - thinking of life in terms of eternity, living in the moment and not for the moment, and always, in faith, preparing to receive God’s best.