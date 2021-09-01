Twitter announces new anti-harassment 'Safety Mode' feature
Twitter is stepping up its efforts to help users experiencing harassment protect themselves. The social media company on Wednesday announced the test of a new feature called "Safety Mode," which aims to help users prevent being overwhelmed by harmful tweets and unwanted replies and mentions. The feature will temporarily block accounts from interacting with users to whom they have sent harmful language or repeated and uninvited replies or mentions.www.kimt.com
Comments / 0