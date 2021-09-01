Twitter announces new anti-harassment 'Safety Mode' feature

TikTok has provided the opportunity for many people to earn money for creating content, where some even make a living off of it. There are TikTok influencers who focus on educational content, covering various topics including finance. Back when the cryptocurrency market skyrocketed in 2020, crypto influencers were able to educate and promote content on crypto information and tools. Unfortunately, this also caused scam and fraudulent activity, such as posts claiming you can get rich quick on crypto. And even if an influencer means well, they might not be qualified to discuss or recommend a crypto-related topic they mention.