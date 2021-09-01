Lost power after Hurricane Ida? Here's how to safely use a generator
A million people have lost power during Hurricane Ida and its aftermath, and some are using backup generators to provide their homes with electricity. "When a storm hits and the power goes out for an extended period of time, people are going to either buy a portable generator to power their home or pull out the one they already have," said Nicolette Nye, a spokesperson for the US Consumer Product Safety Commission.www.kimt.com
