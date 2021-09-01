Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

NeNe Leakes' husband dead after battle with colon cancer

By By Chloe Melas, CNN
KIMT
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNeNe Leakes' husband, Gregg Leakes, 66, has died. A representative confirmed the news to CNN in a statement Wednesday. "Today the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart. After a long battle with cancer, Gregg Leakes has passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones and wife Nene Leakes," publicist and family friend Ernest Dukes said in a statement. "We ask that you pray for peace and strength over their family & allow them to mourn in private during this very very difficult time."

www.kimt.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nene Leakes
Person
Gregg Leakes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorectal Cancer#Battle With Cancer#Real Housewives#Cnn#Cable News Network Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Atlanta, GAwashingtonnewsday.com

Gregg Leakes’ Net Worth Before His Death: NeNe’s Husband’s Wealth

Gregg Leakes’ Net Worth Before His Death: NeNe’s Husband’s Wealth. Gregg Leakes, a businessman who participated on the TV show “Real Housewives of Atlanta” with his wife Nene Leakes, died of colon cancer. Following the return of his cancer after two years in remission, the entrepreneur was admitted to the hospital in June and underwent surgery.
Celebritiesbravotv.com

Nene Leakes Posts a Sweet Tribute to Gregg

On Thursday (September 2), Nene Leakes posted a sweet tribute to her husband Gregg Leakes following his passing after a battle with cancer. The Instagram tribute featured a video of her and Gregg dancing to Johnny Gill's "It Would Be You". She simply captioned the moment with hearts and broken hearts emojis.
ObituariesFort Bragg Advocate-News

Gregg Leakes

No memorial events are currently scheduled. I’m so deeply sorry for your lost Praying for Strength and Y’all hold on to one another and Pray. My condolences to the leaves family ma y god bless you and your family. September 3, 2021. As the days and weeks pass, and as...
CelebritiesPage Six

Andy Cohen, Cynthia Bailey ‘heartbroken’ over Gregg Leakes’ death

Andy Cohen and Cynthia Bailey are “heartbroken” over the news of NeNe Leakes’ husband, Gregg Leakes, passing away. The “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” host called Gregg a “wonderful man” on Twitter shortly after the news broke on Wednesday. “I jokingly called him ‘Pastor Leakes’ but in truth...
Celebritieshypefresh.co

Nene Leakes Shares One Last Tribute To Husband Amid His Death

The Housewives of Atlanta Bravo series has become a tv favorite among fans. There’s tons of fun, laughs and plenty of drama. Arguably, Nene Leakes has single-handedly made herself one of biggest stars of the show. Not to mention, her marriage to Gregg Leakes has remained a huge topic of discussion.
TV & VideosPopculture

Markie Post: Cause of Death Revealed by Manager

Markie Post died of cancer, her manager, Ellen Lubin Santisky, told Deadline on Sunday. Post, born Marjorie Armstrong Post, was 70. She was best known for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan on NBC's Night Court and appeared in dozens of movies and television shows during her four-decade career.
Celebritiesthesource.com

Ludacris and Wife Eudoxie Welcome New Daughter Chance Oyali Bridges

Ludacris is officially a father of four. Luda and his wife Eudoxie introduced their newborn daughter Chance Oyali Bridges on Wednesday. Chance is the fourth daughter of Ludacris, joining 6-year-old Cadence with Eudoxie, as well as Cai, 7, and Karma, 20. “The Movie ‘Girls, Girls, Girls, Girls’ starring Chris Bridges coming soon,” Luda wrote on Instagram.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

R&B Soul Singer Teddy Pendergrass' Daughter LaDonna Is All Grown & Bears Little Resemblance to Dad — Meet Her

R&B soul singer Teddy Pendergrass fathered three children; one of them is now a stunning woman. Get to know LaDonna, who bears little resemblance to her legendary father. Teddy Pendergrass first came to prominence as a member of Harold Melvin & the Blue Notes. Following his departure from the group in 1976, Pendergrass experienced much popularity as a solo artist.
TV & VideosPosted by
Reality Tea

Karen Huger Says Robyn Dixon Is “Committed To” Gizelle Bryant “Regardless Of What She Says Or Does”

As long as Robyn Dixon, Karen Huger, and Gizelle Bryant are cast members on the Real Housewives of Potomac, there will be the core interactions between them.  Karen has bickered with Gizelle since Season One, and Gizelle retaliates by badgering her in a very humorous way.  Robyn will follow Gizelle’s lead, only that she is […] The post Karen Huger Says Robyn Dixon Is “Committed To” Gizelle Bryant “Regardless Of What She Says Or Does” appeared first on Reality Tea.
Celebritiesurbanbellemag.com

After a Public Blowup, ‘Black Ink Crew’ Star Ceaser Gives An Update About His Daughter

Cheyenne and Ceaser’s relationship fell apart. “Black Ink Crew” star Ceaser had an awful fall out with his daughter Cheyenne. He claims things began to spiral out of control after he got in a serious relationship with Suzette. They decided to live together after Ceaser bought a house in Atlanta. So Suzette moved in with her children. And Cheyenne would later move in during the height of the pandemic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy