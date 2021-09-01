NeNe Leakes' husband dead after battle with colon cancer

NeNe Leakes' husband, Gregg Leakes, 66, has died. A representative confirmed the news to CNN in a statement Wednesday. "Today the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart. After a long battle with cancer, Gregg Leakes has passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones and wife Nene Leakes," publicist and family friend Ernest Dukes said in a statement. "We ask that you pray for peace and strength over their family & allow them to mourn in private during this very very difficult time."