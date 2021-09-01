Cancel
Michigan State

PACE of Southwest Michigan celebrates National PACE Month

By Submitted
Niles Daily Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. JOSEPH — September is National PACE Month, celebrating the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly. The innovative model of care allows seniors with long-term care needs to remain living in their community for as long as possible, as independently as possible. More than 95 percent of PACE participants live outside of a nursing home.

