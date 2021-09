The Westby High School volleyball team welcomes back eight returning players and a very dedicated group of athletes. "The players are working hard to improve their skills and be the best they can be," said Arena Kvamme, who's in her 13th season with the volleyball program and second season as varsity coach. "Returning to the court after last season is definitely a plus and seeing things a little more normal is boosting the morale in the gym. Each game will present its own challenges and we will make changes to adjust."