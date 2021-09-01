Rancher in trouble over bulldozing

The Point Reyes National Seashore is investigating reported habitat destruction by rancher Gino Lucchesi Jr. on the historic ranch he leases near Drakes Estero. Park officials said Mr. Lucchesi cleared brush and bulldozed along the banks of a sensitive unnamed creek on the Home Ranch. “The activity at Home Ranch took place without park knowledge or authorization and is not permitted under the terms of the Home Ranch agricultural lease,” said Melanie Gunn, a park spokeswoman. She added: “The rancher understands these actions were not authorized and is committed to fully implementing all corrective actions.”