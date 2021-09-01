Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marin County, CA

Rancher in trouble over bulldozing

By Ike Allen
Point Reyes Light
 5 days ago

The Point Reyes National Seashore is investigating reported habitat destruction by rancher Gino Lucchesi Jr. on the historic ranch he leases near Drakes Estero. Park officials said Mr. Lucchesi cleared brush and bulldozed along the banks of a sensitive unnamed creek on the Home Ranch. “The activity at Home Ranch took place without park knowledge or authorization and is not permitted under the terms of the Home Ranch agricultural lease,” said Melanie Gunn, a park spokeswoman. She added: “The rancher understands these actions were not authorized and is committed to fully implementing all corrective actions.”

www.ptreyeslight.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Marin County, CA
Industry
Local
California Industry
Marin County, CA
Business
State
California State
County
Marin County, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bulldozer#Tule Elk#Rancher#Erosion#The Home Ranch#Light#The National Park Service#Mcdonalds#Pierce Ranch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Hiking
Related
Middle EastPosted by
Fox News

Six Palestinian militants escape Israeli prison; ‘grave incident’

Israeli authorities were conducting a widespread manhunt on Monday for six convicted terrorists from Gilboa prison who reportedly used their cell’s drainage system to tunnel their way to freedom. Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s office said reinforcements were sent to border crossings and "to the area around the frontier, while preparing...
Fox News

Jean-Paul Belmondo, French actor and 'Breathless' star, dead at 88

Jean-Paul Belmondo, one of the most iconic French actors of the 20th Century and a leading face of the French New Wave, has died at the age of 88. The actor’s agent confirmed the news to the AFP news agency. French press reported he died peacefully at his home in Paris.

Comments / 0

Community Policy