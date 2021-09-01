James Skemp
James Skemp, age 92, of Rice Lake, WI, died Sunday, August 29, 2021 at his daughters home in Nowthen, MN. He was born on October 10, 1928 in LaCrosse, WI to Raymond "Roy" and Dagny (Larsen) Skemp. Jim graduated from Acquinas High School in LaCrosse and then graduated in Bachelor of Science from University of Wisconsin - Madison. He was married to Jean Marie Holmgreen on October 20, 1951 in Fort Riley, Kansas. Jim entered the United States Army and served in the Korean Conflict and was later Honorably Discharged.
