Tanger Outlets San Marcos Celebrates Fresh Fall Fashion with Style and Savings

As Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. commemorates its 40th anniversary with a four-decade retrospective of style and savings, Tanger Outlets San Marcos brings the celebration to Central Texas, offering shoppers deep discounts throughout the month of August.

To celebrate Tanger’s 40th anniversary, Tanger Outlets San Marcos’ guests can enjoy limited-time savings with TangerStyle – a program that incentivizes shoppers with up to 25% savings at approximately 27 outlet brand names and designer retailers, including Calvin Klein, American Eagle, and Adidas, through Aug. 29.

“As our company enters into its 40th year, we celebrate Tanger Outlets’ commitment to consistently providing shoppers the most coveted styles and outlet brands at the best value,” said Tanger Outlets Marketing Director Allison Murphy. “Our stores are now offering fresh fall fashions for back-to-school and transitioning wardrobes, and we look forward to welcoming shoppers to save on their favorite brands.”

Since opening its doors in 1994, Tanger Outlets San Marcos has become a community staple, continually evolving its retail offerings based on lifestyle trends and shopper preferences. Most recently, Tanger Outlets San Marcos has welcomed Christi’s Boutique, J Brews Coffee House, Flip Flop Shops, and Purple Mattress to its noteworthy retail lineup.

To complement the anniversary savings, visitors can also find inspiration for new looks through Tanger Fashion Director Ray Oliveira’s video series of style shorts that honors the timeless fashions and iconic value found at Tanger Outlets San Marcos, while modernizing and refreshing the classic closet essentials that shoppers can count on decade after decade.

“Tanger has been an icon in the shopping and fashion industries for four decades, consistently offering the best brand and designer names at incredible savings,” said Tanger Fashion Director Ray Oliveira. “In honor of this milestone anniversary, I am pleased to share legacy fashions, style tips and advice on scoring the latest looks at the best value. I’d like to personally invite Central Texas shoppers to join in the celebration on Tanger Outlet San Marcos’ social channels and visit in-person for back-to-school and fall fashion shopping adventures!”

To download the coupons and learn more about TangerStyle, please visit tangeroutlets.com/tangerstyle. Visit tangeroutlets.com/sanmarcos to discover the center’s sales, events and happenings. Connect with Tanger Outlets San Marcos on Facebook and Instagram.