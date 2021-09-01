Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Tanger Outlets San Marcos Celebrates Fresh Fall Fashion with Style and Savings

Posted by 
Atlanta News
Atlanta News
 5 days ago

As Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. commemorates its 40th anniversary with a four-decade retrospective of style and savings, Tanger Outlets San Marcos brings the celebration to Central Texas, offering shoppers deep discounts throughout the month of August.

To celebrate Tanger’s 40th anniversary, Tanger Outlets San Marcos’ guests can enjoy limited-time savings with TangerStyle – a program that incentivizes shoppers with up to 25% savings at approximately 27 outlet brand names and designer retailers, including Calvin Klein, American Eagle, and Adidas, through Aug. 29.

“As our company enters into its 40th year, we celebrate Tanger Outlets’ commitment to consistently providing shoppers the most coveted styles and outlet brands at the best value,” said Tanger Outlets Marketing Director Allison Murphy. “Our stores are now offering fresh fall fashions for back-to-school and transitioning wardrobes, and we look forward to welcoming shoppers to save on their favorite brands.”

Since opening its doors in 1994, Tanger Outlets San Marcos has become a community staple, continually evolving its retail offerings based on lifestyle trends and shopper preferences. Most recently, Tanger Outlets San Marcos has welcomed Christi’s Boutique, J Brews Coffee House, Flip Flop Shops, and Purple Mattress to its noteworthy retail lineup.

To complement the anniversary savings, visitors can also find inspiration for new looks through Tanger Fashion Director Ray Oliveira’s video series of style shorts that honors the timeless fashions and iconic value found at Tanger Outlets San Marcos, while modernizing and refreshing the classic closet essentials that shoppers can count on decade after decade.

“Tanger has been an icon in the shopping and fashion industries for four decades, consistently offering the best brand and designer names at incredible savings,” said Tanger Fashion Director Ray Oliveira. “In honor of this milestone anniversary, I am pleased to share legacy fashions, style tips and advice on scoring the latest looks at the best value. I’d like to personally invite Central Texas shoppers to join in the celebration on Tanger Outlet San Marcos’ social channels and visit in-person for back-to-school and fall fashion shopping adventures!”

To download the coupons and learn more about TangerStyle, please visit tangeroutlets.com/tangerstyle. Visit tangeroutlets.com/sanmarcos to discover the center’s sales, events and happenings. Connect with Tanger Outlets San Marcos on Facebook and Instagram.

Comments / 0

Atlanta News

Atlanta News

Atlanta, GA
807
Followers
195
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

We list the best events in town for all ages.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Calvin Klein
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashions#Tangerstyle#American Eagle#Tanger Outlets#Tanger Outlets Marketing#Boutique#Flip Flop Shops#Purple Mattress#Tanger Fashion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Adidas
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Daytona Beach, FLPosted by
Atlanta News

Tanger Outlets Daytona Beach Hosting Labor Day Block Party, Sept. 2

Tanger Outlets Daytona Beach is celebrating style, savings and the end of the season with the Labor Day Block Party on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 from 4:30 pm-7:30 pm, near Under Armour. The open-air outlet destination will provide shoppers with a wide range of family-friendly festivities to end summer with a bang, including live music, kids fun zone, S'mores, face painting and so much more.
LifestylePosted by
Atlanta News

Tanger Outlets Hilton Head hosting Labor Day Weekend Celebration, Sept. 3

Tanger Outlets Hilton Head is celebrating style, savings and the end of the season with the Labor Day Weekend Celebration on Friday, Sept. 3 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. The open-air outlet destination will provide shoppers with a wide range of family-friendly festivities to end summer with a bang, including food trucks, giveaways, refreshments and a chance to win a $100 Tanger Outlets gift card located in Shopper Services at both centers.
Retailchainstoreage.com

Tanger Outlets celebrates its 40th anniversary

As head of the Creighton shirt manufacturing company Carolina in the middle of the 20th Century, Stanley K. Tanger was overcome by the excess stock generated by returns and factory overruns. So he opened five small outlet stores to turn waste into profit and, in 1981, opened the 50,000-sq.-ft. Burlington Manufacturers Outlet Center in North Carolina.
ApparelPosted by
101.5 KNUE

Nine Fall Fashion Favorites

I don't know about you, but I am tired of Summer. I'm over it. I'm ready for comfy sweaters, pumpkin patches and crunchy leaves. So I've assembled a nice little collection of my favorite fall fashion items I found on Amazon. Most everything goes up to a size XXL as well!
Designers & CollectionsTrendHunter.com

Detailed Tailored Fall Fashion

London-based creative designer clothsurgeon introduces the latest collection designed for the Fall/Winter 2021 season aptly named 'Rebel on the Row.' The new capsule is full of detailed craftsmanship, staying true to when the brand originally launched back in 2012 by Rav Matharu in East London. The pieces embody careful tailoring...
Designers & Collectionscoveteur.com

How to Shop for Fall Trends Like a Celebrity Stylist

Welcome to our How to Shop Like series, where we spotlight personalities within the fashion industry and take a deeper look at how they shop—think all the best insider tips and tricks. This week, we're chatting with the inimitable stylist Tara Swennen about how to incorporate fall trends into your wardrobe.
Designers & CollectionsTrendHunter.com

Nature-Themed Fall Fashion

The latest Loewe Fall/Winter 2021 collection is designed with inspiration from none other than nature itself. It is full of bright and lively colors, joining the brand's sub-label Eye/LOEWE/Nature. The capsule introduces a selection of apparel that is designed ti live in the different elements. A notable focus of the...
Apparelsouthernhospitalityblog.com

Fashion over 50: Fresh Summer to Fall Separates

I hope you all are having a good week. For those of you in the hurricane’s path, I have an update on my family and Hurricane Ida. They were very much in the path of the storm and Lauren evacuated from Metarie, LA to Covington, LA where my sister and BIL live now. The power went out in both areas and they have no idea when it will be restored. Renee and Bruce are coming back home to Marietta today and Lauren and her family are heading to Birmingham, where they have family as well. There’s no telling how long their power will be out, but they will be safe and sound in the meantime.
Charlotte, NCscoopcharlotte.com

Charlotte Style: Six Local Realtors Model Fabulous Fall Fashions for Scoop

Fall is in full swing at Paul Simon Women, and it’s some of our favorite fashion in town for transitioning to autumn colors and style. PSW has curated a collection of beautiful dresses crafted in lightweight fabrics very wearable in our QC September and October temps, and they’re flying out the door almost as soon as they’re unboxed.
Apparelrwuhawksherald.com

Fall fashion trends: campus style

As classes begin at Roger Williams University and everyone settles into their new spaces on and off campus, the autumn season is right around the corner. Before the season of sweater weather and pumpkin spice begins, here are multiple fashion trends to inspire you for what to wear to your classes this semester!
Designers & Collectionsfashionweekdaily.com

Daily News: How To Buy Tavi Gevinson’s Style Rookie-era Fashion Hits, Adidas Sells Reebok, Afterpay Teases NYFW Events, And More!

Leading buy now, pay later system Afterpay has released its schedule for four days of NYFW events. Starting September 6, Afterpay will bring fashion week glamour to numerous parts of the city, including a Times Square shopping pop-up with Snapchat, a collection unveiling with buzzy designer LaQuan Smith, an Afterpay-mint light show celebrating fashion week atop the Empire State Building, styling and beauty sessions with celeb stylist Kate Young and beauty expert Zanna Roberts Rassi, and so much more. In a media alert, Afterpay co-founder and co-CEO Nick Molnar said, “This September, Afterpay is championing the city that never sleeps, igniting New York City retail and opening fashion to the consumer in a way that has never been done before. With a week of interactive events, Afterpay is proud to support New York City’s economy and jumpstart a fresh future for the fashion industry across the globe.”
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
Atlanta News

Tanger Outlets Pittsburgh hosting Labor Day Block Party Sponsored by Howard Hanna

Tanger Outlets Pittsburgh is celebrating style, savings and the end of the season with the Labor Day Block Party sponsored by Howard Hanna on Saturday, September 4th from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. The open-air outlet destination will provide shoppers with a wide range of family-friendly festivities to end summer with a bang, including food trucks, giveaways, kids’ crafts, games and more!
ShoppingETOnline.com

Amazon's Back to School Sale: Best Deals on Sneakers from Reebok, Skechers, Nike & More

We're inching our way toward fall and with the new season, it might be time to upgrade our sneakers. And as we get our kids ready for a new school year, the Amazon Back to School Sale is packed with great deals beyond backpacks and school supplies and that includes sneakers. Whether you want level up your workout routine with new running shoes or you need casual sneakers, Amazon has all sorts of discounts to take advantage of!
Designers & CollectionsTrendHunter.com

Traditional Quilted Fall Fashion

Barbour works with Engineered Garments once again and this time around, the duo spotlight the Fall/Winter 2021 season. The seasonal range is led by the talents of Daiki Suzuki, bringing a new elevation to the iconic quilting true to Barbour. The capsule is made up of five pieces in total...
Niagara Falls, NYwnypapers.com

Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA names winners of Macerich Special Events Grant

Heart, Love & Soul, Community Missions received grant funding based on nominations. Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA announced Heart, Love & Soul Inc. and Community Missions of Niagara Frontier Inc. were named 2021 winners of the Macerich Special Event Grant (SEG), a community giveback initiative offered under the Louise Marquez volunteer grant program and administered by Fashion Outlet’s parent company, Macerich.

Comments / 0

Community Policy