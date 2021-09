Delaware County Public Health will be hosting their third walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Wednesday. The clinic will run from 1 to 4 pm at Regional Medical Center Veterans Education Center. Appointments are not needed. The Pfizer vaccine will be administered, so anyone 12 and older is eligible. Anyone under 18 must have a parent or guardian with them. And everyone must bring with them a signed COVID-19 consent form – you can find that online on RMC’s website at regmedctr.org.